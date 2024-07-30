Monroe fire: 17 firefighters treated for heat-related injuries, 1 hospitalized

article

A large fire in Monroe caused 17 firefighters to need on-site treatment for heat-related injuries, while another is hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday.

The fire happened next door to the Michigan College of Beauty, 1020 Monroe Street, inside a vacant building just before 1:30 p.m. said Monroe Sheriff Troy Goodnough in a release.

Monroe Fire and police responded to find a heavy black smoke coming out of the building. Numerous fire departments were called to help including Monroe City, Frenchtown Township, Bedford Township, Ida Township, Dundee Township, Erie Township, Summerfield Township, and Luna Pier.

Also assisting at the scene is Monroe Community Ambulance, The American Red Cross and Lake Erie Transit.

Photo credit: City of Monroe Public Safety Department

"The scene is still active and members of the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team are on scene investigating," Goodnough said in a release. "South Monroe St is closed at this time between Jones and Dunbar due to the ongoing investigation.

Photo: SkyFOX

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.