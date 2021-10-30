Fires, vandalism in East Lansing after MSU win over Michigan

Mattresses and couches burned Saturday and at least one car was overturned as some celebrations got out of hand after Michigan State's football victory over Michigan.

The campus newspaper, The State News, posted photos and video from student neighborhoods in East Lansing.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area shortly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

"Let's go, guys. Gotta go," officers said.

A Toyota SUV was badly damaged, with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village. The license plate was missing.

"Go green!" someone yelled as the windshield was repeatedly kicked.

