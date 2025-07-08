article

The Brief Michigan State Police up north responded to reports of fireworks actively going off at a fireworks stand in Wexford County. Fire departments successfully put out the dangerous scene without any injuries. Video of the fireworks were caught by dashcam footage from a responding MSP cruiser.



A tent full of fireworks up north in Michigan caught fire over the holiday weekend, causing a colorful array of explosions in the parking lot where the pop-up area was located.

State police are now investigating the incident, which happened in Wexford County.

What we know:

Michigan State Police are investigating the scene where a fireworks tent caught fire on July 5, leading to a series of explosions in the parking lot.

It happened at a parking lot off Mitchell Street in Haring Township in Wexford County.

Police received a report of fireworks tent on fire. When they arrived, they found fireworks actively going off.

The fire was successfully put out with the help of the Haring Township and Cadillac Fire Departments.

There were no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the fire and police are asking for video footage of the fire starting to track down the cause.