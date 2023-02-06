First 100 guests at Hopcat grand opening in Royal Oak get free Cosmik Fries for a year

Free Cosmik Fries for a year? Yes please.

That's the deal waiting the first 100 guests waiting in line for the grand opening of the new Hopcat in Royal Oak.

The popular brewpub is reopening after a years-long hiatus from their Oakland County location. The restaurant officially opens Sat. Feb. 11.

A soft launch is scheduled for Monday. After that, an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Royal Oak Restaurant Association is scheduled Friday, Feb. 10.

However, it's the 10 a.m. hour that fans of the restaurant's fries will want to pay attention to. The first 100 guests that are in line for the Saturday morning grand opening will get free Cosmik Fries for a year, as well as swag and other special giveaways.

"We’re thrilled to be back in the vibrancy of Royal Oak," said Project BarFly CEO Ned Lidvall. "Given the challenges that the industry as a whole has faced the past couple of years, we are more than ready to hit the ground running.

MORE: Hopcat returning to Royal Oak this winter

Project BarFly, based out of West Michigan, oversees operations of Hopcat. The Royal Oak location will offer 60 taps of local beer options and many of its popular food options.

It'll be located along W. Michigan Street and Fifth Avenue.