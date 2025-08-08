First case of West Nile Virus detected in Livingston County resident

article

State health officials confirm West Nile virus has been detected in a Livingston County

resident.

Big picture view:

It is the first human case of WNV detected in Michigan this year, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

It reminds residents the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon virus is to prevent mosquito bites.

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness. Use insect

repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times

when mosquitoes are active," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive.

"These precautions are especially important during peak mosquito-biting hours, which

are from dusk to dawn."

WNV has been found in mosquitoes collected this year from Bay, Kalamazoo, Kent,

Macomb, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola and Wayne counties. In addition, JCV has been

found in mosquitos collected from Bay, Kalamazoo, Macomb, Ottawa, Saginaw and

Washtenaw counties.

The risk for mosquito-borne illness rises throughout the state over the course of the mosquito season, peaking in August and September.

Why you should care:

Mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected animal. Most people who contract the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some may become ill two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms typically include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

The best way to prevent WNV or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.