First water quality testing comes back clear after Macomb main break

The first round of water quality testing following a water main break that affected more than 150,000 people in northern Metro Detroit has come back clear, the region's water regulator said.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said water sampling results from testing was clean and it was awaiting a second round of sample testing. Results will be available within 24 hours.

A boil advisory remains for several communities, which include Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the eastern side of the city of Rochester. Free bottles of water were being handed out in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

The advisory went into effect early Tuesday after a 36-inch water main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue broke, shooting water into out of a crack in the road into the sky.

Video caught the highly-pressured water spraying through the concrete Tuesday. Several construction workers and excavators were on site after the break.

About 152,000 people are impacted by this advisory.

Boil advisories typically follow main breaks because of a loss of pressure, which can lead to the growth of bacteria. Boiling water can kill bacteria from water.