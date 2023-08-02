Water giveaway continues Wednesday after Macomb County main break leads to Boil Water Advisory

Residents impacted by a Boil Water Advisory can get free bottled water in Chesterfield Township on Wednesday.

Fire Station 3 at 33991 23 Mile Rd. will begin providing water at 8 a.m. and will be doing so until about 8 p.m. Officials said they gave away around 2,000 cases of water Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District).

About 152,000 people are impacted by this advisory.

If using tap water for drinking, doing dishes, making food, or brushing your teeth, boil it for at least one minute and let it cool.

The GLWA said early Tuesday afternoon that a break on a 36-inch main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue was isolated, and water pressure had been restored. However, the boil water advisory will not be lifted until testing is completed.

Each round of testing takes approximately 24 hours, meaning the soonest the Boil Water Advisory could be lifted by GLWA is Thursday afternoon.