Fisher House Detroit opens, providing support for veterans' families

On Tuesday the brand new Fisher House in Detroit was introduced to the public in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"There is no neighborhood in the city right now coming back faster than the north end," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Located on Woodward not far from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, the Fisher House is a home away from home for families and caretakers who have loved ones at the hospital receiving medical care.

"We at Fisher House Michigan understand how important it is to be part of the community," said Andy Hoag, vice president Fisher House.

Now the 99th Fisher House in the US and abroad — it’s the second one in Michigan — the first one is in Ann Arbor.

"Let me talk to you about why this Fisher House means so much to me - but the Fisher houses in general," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor). "I have became the champion of Fisher houses in Congress.

"These Fisher homes are so critical for giving the support to veterans that we need."

"When you have a family member who’s in for extended treatment or a complicated surgery, your whole life is turned upside down," said Duggan.

One of the veterans whose family was helped by the Fisher House, talked about how important it is.

"I ended up in the Ann Arbor VA - seven days after open heart surgery, my wife was with me all the time when she wasn’t at the Fisher House," he said.

There was also a thank you to veterans at the ceremony.

"This is the way we do it," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Dearborn). "Is to provide these homes and care and love for your families as you’re getting care."

CLICK HERE for more information on the Fisher House.