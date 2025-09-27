Five injured in Warren after SUV hits multiple people, conditions unknown
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Several are injured after a black SUV ran into at least five people in four separate incidents all within a half hour, according to police sources.
FOX 2 has learned a black SUV driving through Warren reportedly ran into five people at four separate locations overnight Friday. The incidents occurred at a restaurant, liquor store, hotel, and a Walmart all within a 10-mile radius between 10:52 p.m. and 11:22 p.m.
It is unclear at this time the conditions of those injured.
Police are on the lookout for the driver of the SUV. FOX 2 is working to learn if anyone has been arrested.
