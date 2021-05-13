Five Michigan high school seniors selected as 2021 Presidential Scholars

article

Five students from Michigan schools were named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars this year.

A total of 161 high school seniors made the list, which features honors celebrating academia, arts, and technical education.

Three of the seniors attend Metro Detroit schools while two others came from other parts of the state.

"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."

The students that were named include:

Shriya S Yarlagadda, Grand Blanc Community School, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Shriya Reddy, Northville High School, Northville, Michigan

Saaim Ali Khan, Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Andrea Maizy, Center Line High School, Center Line, Michigan (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

Calvin R. Hinds, Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Michigan (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts)

To be named to the exclusive list is to be selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, quality of essays, school transcripts, and evidence of community service, leadership, and a demonstration of high ideals.