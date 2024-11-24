Two children die in Canton mobile home fire

article

A fire in the Glen Ridge Mobile Home Community on Haggerty Road in Canton Township left two children dead, with a third child and two adults also hospitalized Sunday evening, according to Canton Fire Chief Christopher Stoeklein.

The third child was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Stoeklein didn't give ages, but said the children were all younger.

Upon arrival, first responders found the residence fully engulfed in flames with two adults and two children outside. A third child was rescued from inside the house.

A fourth child was initially thought to have been missing, but wasn't in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m.

Stoeklein said the mobile home is a total loss.

No cause of the fire was immediately available.