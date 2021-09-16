Flags displayed on National Mall in honor of 600,000+ COVID-19 deaths in U.S.

A new art exhibition is being installed on the National Mall that features more than 600,000 white flags, each one representing a life lost to COVID-19 in the U.S. during the pandemic.

Volunteers plant white flags on the National Mall on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for the In America: Remember public art installation commemorating all Americans who have died due to COVID-19. More than 640,000 white flags on 20 acres of the National Expand

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 15: Volunteers plant white flags on the National Mall on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for the In America: Remember public art installation commemorating all Americans who have died due to COVID-19. More than 640,000 white flag Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Landscape workers place white flags on the National Mall for Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s art installation ‘In America: Remember' on September 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. A total of 650,000 white flags will cover the N Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: White flags cover a section of the National Mall as landscape workers continue to plant them for Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s art installation ‘In America: Remember' on September 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. A total of Expand

The display, called In America: Remember, is being organized by D.C. artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg.

READ MORE: This calculator estimates your risk of getting COVID-19

The exhibition will be on display Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 3 next to the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Visitors are encouraged to write a note or dedication on individual flags to honor those whose lives have been lost to COVID-19.

Those who cannot visit in person can dedicate a flag by filling out this form until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The flag display will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to sunset and weekends from 9 a.m. to sunset.