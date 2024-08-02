Flash flood warning issued for Wayne, Macomb counties Friday

A flash flood warning has been issued from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Wayne and Macomb counties.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain moving through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

An estimated one inch of rainfall has fallen in the past 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts may exceed 2 inches in the warned area through this afternoon.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The NWS said some locations expected to experience flash flooding include Warren, St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe, Roseville, Eastpointe, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Highland Park, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Center Line, Northeast Detroit and Grosse Pointe Shores.

Earlier Friday morning sporadic heavy rain caused numerous freeway flooding reports.

Some stretches of road this morning were completely underwater, while others have large puddles to be mindful of.

Much of Metro Detroit got around 2-3 inches of rain headed into today.

