Flat Rock police finish Amazon delivery route after driver quits

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The Brief An Amazon driver quit mid-shift during a delivery shift Thursday. Responding police found packages strewn across the street. Officers were"deputized" by Amazon and finished off the route.



Flat Rock police went above and beyond to help finish an abandoned Amazon route Thursday.

The backstory:

A caller reported that an Amazon driver was spotted yelling on their phone and throwing packages out of the delivery van.

Responding officers discovered that the Amazon driver quit her job in mid- shift, during her deliveries - with multiple packages were found in the street.

At that point Sgt. Scott Beggs and officers Porter and McCardle "were then deputized" by Amazon as temporary deliver drivers, said a post on the Flat Rock police Facebook page.

Porter and McCardle recovered and secured all of the discarded packages.

The officers made sure all of the packages were delivered to people who were expecting deliveries today.

"The officers are commended for their quick response and recovery actions to save the day (packages). It’s not every day that Amazon needs to deputize officers for this type of assistance," said a post on Flat Rock PD page. "Great work guys."

Photo from the Flat Rock Police Department Facebook page.