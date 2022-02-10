Flint man accused of selling ex's nude photos, videos online ordered to pay her $25,000

A Flint man who is accused of selling his ex-girlfriend's nude photos and videos online was ordered to pay her $25,000 after she sued him.

Bradley Roy Clark is accused of creating an Instragram page that encouraged people to go to a Patreon account where they could pay to see the images and videos.

The victim's lawyer, Kyle Bristow, said the account had more than 600 subscribers who could access risqué photos of her by paying $4, $6, or $9 a month.

"She was humiliated by the ordeal, and she went to the police first to try to fix things, that did not bring forth a speedy resolution, so she came to me," Bristow said. "Someone has to be horribly vicious and to have no qualms with hurting someone they previously loved."

Bristow said he has won six-figure judgments for five of his previous revenge porn cases.

"Guys who publish the photographs of their former significant others on the internet without their permission are doing nothing more than engaging in aggravated stupidity," he said.

Clark's lawyer declined to comment. However, Clark said on the phone that he did not publish the photos.

Advertisement

Clark is also facing criminal charges – six counts of dissemination of sexually explicit material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He's currently free on a $10,000 personal bond.