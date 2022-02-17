Flint Police Officer and former Genesee County corrections officer charged in sex crimes

A Flint Police Officer and ex-Genesee County corrections officer have both been charged with sex crimes and officials are investigating if they possibly drugged the victims.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges against Caleb Tierney and Cameraon Zayler. According to Leyton, the two men met up with two women after Tierney met one of them at a gym.

"He invited her over to the house said I have a friend with me, why don’t you bring a friend," Leyton said.

The alleged victims, ages 19 and 21, were picked up from the Loose Center and taken to a house on Linden. A search warrant was served to collect evidence and Leyton said they're investigating if drugs were used.

"There’s a possibility that that happened. The way they described the incident is that they were drinking Mike's Hard Lemonade and the two left the room together and then came back. So there was an opportunity for someone to slip that in there," Leyton said.

According to Leyton, Tierney is facing one charge of 1st degree CSC while Zayler has two charges against him.

"First Caleb Andrew Tierney, he is a Flint Police Officer assigned to K-9 unit. He is charged with one count criminal sexual conduct in the first degree," Tierney said. "Zayler) is a former Genesee County corrections officer. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in first degree, although of a different victim. He is also charged with a second count because we believe there was digital penetration."

Tierney is on unpaid leave from the Flint Police Department. Both men turned themselves into authorities and were arraigned Thursday

Advertisement

"Everyone enjoys the presumption of innocence in our system and it’s our job to prove it Beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Leyton said.