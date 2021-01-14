Flint resident says it will never be enough after charges announced in water crisis

Florlisa Fowler started a Facebook group that works together to give support and get action - on Thursday the criminal charges brought some vindication.

"It gives us hope," Fowler said.

Hope once again, for Flint resident Florlisa Fowler and the Facebook group she started called Flint Water Class Action.

Like Florlisa's family, the more than 6,000 members still suffering the effects of flint's tainted water.

When the state dropped the criminal cases, a little over a year ago..residents thought they would never see justice.

"It was heartbreaking to say the least," Fowler said.

Advertisement

But on Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges for nine people including former Gov. Rick Snyder.

FOX 2: "And then you heard the charges today."

"Yes it brought some relief of course," she said. we were disappointed misdemeanor for Snyder, but the charges for Baird and a few others. Then there were questions about others that should be charged."

Fowler started her Facebook group in 2014, when elevated levels of lead were discovered in the city's water. members have been working together fighting for justice, ever since.

"It's about awareness," she said. "We've connected people who needed water, we would also connect people who needed information to each other and leaning on each other for support."



FOX 2: "This has been going on for years and this group is still very active?"

"Yes, because it is needed we need that support we support each other," Fowler said.

And because the fight isn't over city and state officials including former Governor Rick Snyder may have been criminally charged, but Florlisa and her family say nearly seven years later they still have to have water delivered.

All of the pipes are yet to be replaced on top of the ongoing physical and financial impact on thousands of Flint residents.

But starting to hold the people accountable from one of the worst man-made environmental disasters, is a start.

"It's hard to say - what's lives worth? It is never going to be enough," she said. "If we could get a sliver of justice I think it would bring hope to many that we need right now."