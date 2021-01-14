FLINT PROBE UPDATE: Snyder and others arraigned, ex-MDHHS chief faces involuntary manslaughter charges

It's been a year of firsts and 2021 is only 14 days in. People can tally another precedent being set this morning when Michigan's former governor is arraigned on misdemeanor charges of willful neglect for his role in the Flint Water Crisis.

The state Attorney General plans to go into further detail Thursday around 11:30 a.m. about the charges that Rick Snyder and several members of his team will face following a years-long probe into a public health disaster that killed 12, infected almost a hundred with Legionnaire's disease, and tainted the water used by tens of thousands of impoverished citizens.

Update - 9:45 a.m.

Snyder, Nick Lyon, the former health director from Michigan, and Howard Croft, the ex-Flint public works director, were all arraigned in Genesee court Thursday morning.

Lyon, was charged with 9 counts of involuntary manslaughter and 1 count of willful neglect of duty. His lawyer said he would plead not guilty.

Involuntary manslaughter charges bring penalties of 15 years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines.

Both Snyder and Croft was arraigned on two counts of willful neglect of duty and was released on a $10,000 personal recognized bond. Both plead not guilty.

Snyder was also informed he cannot leave the state without permission. He will not be required to surrender his passport either.

Former governor charged in a Michigan first

The charges against Snyder carry up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction - something no governor in the state's 184-year-history has ever faced.

"We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Gov. Snyder," defense attorney Brian Lennon told the Associated Press, adding that prosecutors still hadn't provided him with any details.

Snyder, who served as governor from 2011-18 characterized himself as "one tough nerd" when he ran for office. However, the chapter of the Flint Water Crisis serves as one of the darkest days in his administration. Two years after leaving, all the residents' eyes will return to the city now known for one of the worst environmental disasters ever, as well as a symbol of systemic racism in America's minority communities.

Charges in the case appeared online around the same time a press conference was announced.

The date of Snyder's alleged crimes in Flint is listed as April 25, 2014, when a Snyder-appointed emergency manager who was running the struggling, majority Black city carried out a money-saving decision to use the Flint River for water while a pipeline from Lake Huron was under construction.

However, Flint's water corroded the pipes as soon as it started flowing through them. Without added proper protections getting added, lead was released into the water supply and thousands of household water systems.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder appears in Genesee Court for arraignment

It would be months of denial and obfuscation of facts from the Snyder administration before a state of emergency was ordered.

"I'm sorry and I will fix it," Snyder promised during his 2016 State of the State speech.

The case was initially chased by special prosecutor Todd Flood, who convicted seven people of misdemeanors in the disaster. However, he was ousted by Attorney General Dana Nessel, which led to the state dropping eight other pending convictions so it could restart the case, frustrating many.

Nessel, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy plan on holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to further discuss the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report