Flint water settlement raised to $641 million, presented to court for approval

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that additional parties have contributed to the Flint water settlement, bringing the total amount from $600 million to just over $641.2 million Tuesday.

The city of Flint is contributing $20 million to the settlement (subject to final Flint City Council approval), with McLaren Regional Medical Center providing $20 million and Rowe Professional Services Co. providing $1.25 million, according to a release from Whitmer's office.

The $641.2 Million agreement must receive a judge’s approval to begin the claim registration process.

“This settlement agreement is just one of the many ways we will continue showing our support for the city and residents of Flint,” said Whitmer in a release. “The details of the proposal that have been presented to the judge are an important step forward and we are committed to helping the residents of Flint participate in this process as we all work together towards the brighter future that Flint deserves.”

Details of the agreement between the settling parties were filed in court with Judge Judith Levy of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Judge Levy will review the agreement as part of a motion for preliminary approval of the $641.2 million settlement.

On a date to be set by the court, Judge Levy will hold a hearing on the motion for preliminary approval that will be open to the public. After that hearing, Judge Levy will determine if the settlement meets certain legal standards for preliminarily approving the settlement. If preliminary approval is granted, then the process of claim registration, through which Flint residents indicate their intention to file a settlement claim, can begin.

The detailed terms of the settlement agreement filed in Court today are contained in a lengthy agreement, with many exhibits, and can be viewed at flintsettlementfacts.org.