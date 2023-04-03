Flood Watch issued for parts of Southeast Michigan -- How much rain is expected

Parts of Southeast Michigan are under a Flood Watch Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 8:25 p.m. Monday for Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Genesee; Lapeer; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair, and Tuscola counties.

This alert is scheduled to expire at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, about seven-tenths of an inch of rain fell Monday evening in Livingston, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Rainfall overnight could increase totals to 1 ½ to 2 inches. This rainfall is on top of already saturated soil, making flooding more likely.

In Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties, 1-2 inches could fall overnight.

This extra rain could flood rivers, streams, and other flood-prone areas.