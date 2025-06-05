I-75 flooding reported in Detroit as rain continues to fall

article

The Brief Flooding on I-96 has been resolved, but I-75 still has water over the road Thursday morning. More rain will fall through the morning.



Some areas of Metro Detroit freeways experienced flooding after persistent heavy rain.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, only one freeway continues to have stranding water on the road, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,

Northbound I-75 at Davison has water over the road on the ramp to eastbound Davison. Other areas where water was over the road, stretches of I-96 near I-275, have been resolved.

Rain forecast

Some areas of Southeast Michigan have already gotten 2 inches of rain, and even more is on the way.

Rain totals through 4 a.m. range from 0.50" to 2.0", which may lead to some localized flooding. The heaviest rain this morning will fall along and south of I-94.

The widespread rain tapers off later in the morning, with some spotty showers possibly lingering into the afternoon. After that, dry weather returns.