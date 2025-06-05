Expand / Collapse search

I-75 flooding reported in Detroit as rain continues to fall

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 5, 2025 6:54am EDT
The Brief

    • Flooding on I-96 has been resolved, but I-75 still has water over the road Thursday morning.
    • More rain will fall through the morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some areas of Metro Detroit freeways experienced flooding after persistent heavy rain.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, only one freeway continues to have stranding water on the road, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,

Northbound I-75 at Davison has water over the road on the ramp to eastbound Davison. Other areas where water was over the road, stretches of I-96 near I-275, have been resolved. 

Rain forecast

Some areas of Southeast Michigan have already gotten 2 inches of rain, and even more is on the way.

Rain totals through 4 a.m. range from 0.50" to 2.0", which may lead to some localized flooding. The heaviest rain this morning will fall along and south of I-94.

The widespread rain tapers off later in the morning, with some spotty showers possibly lingering into the afternoon. After that, dry weather returns. 

Rain eventually tapers off this afternoon

Some areas of Southeast Michigan have already seen more than 2 inches of rain - and it's not done yet. Alan Longstreet has what to expect today.

