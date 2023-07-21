Flooding closes Oakwood Boulevard under I-94, freeway exit

article

Oakwood Boulevard in Allen Park is underwater Friday morning, leading to a road closure.

The westbound I-94 exit ramp is closed to southbound Oakwood until the water goes down. The road is flooded under the freeway.

Flooding was first reported Thursday night after thunderstorms wound down.

The storms also brought damaging hail and strong winds. In Warren, a tree crashed onto a house and caused a fire. Around Southeast Michigan, hail took out vehicle windows and knocked out power for tens of thousands.