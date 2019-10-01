Florida teen dies while protecting his 5-year-old sister from home intruder

article

A Florida teen died while protecting his 5-year-old sister from a home invader, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.

They said that deputies responded to the area of Starlite Lane and Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Thursday evening in reference to a reported injured male running through the neighborhood. The subject ran behind a residence on Starlite Lane, crossing the canal towards Conway Boulevard. At that time, a 911 call came in from a home in the area.

The caller reportedly stated that an unknown man entered his home. Deputies responded to the home and were able to take the intruder into custody after a short foot pursuit. The man, now identified as 27-year-old Ryan Clayton Cole, had several stab wounds on his hands and side.

While canvassing the area, deputies said that they found that another burglary took place on Starlite Lane. A deceased juvenile, later identified as 15-year-old Khyler Edman, was located in that home. An additional juvenile, identified by a GoFundMe page as the teen's five-year-old sister, was located in the residence. She did not have any injuries.

Deputies said that they believe that Cole received his injuries inside the same residence during a violent encounter.

Cole is currently charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and Petit Theft for the incident on Conway. Additional charges are pending on the results of the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Khyler's family. The description on the page reads:

"On September 26th, Khyler lost his life being a hero, protecting his 5-year-old sister, when a man broke in our home in Port Charlotte. Please help my family at this time give Khyler a proper burial he deserves, he was only 15-years-old and lost his life due to a senseless act of a stranger. My son had a long life ahead of him, that was taken too soon."