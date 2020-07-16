Focus: HOPE in need of volunteers to help pack food boxes for seniors

article

A group that helps senior citizens is now in need of some help of its own.



Focus: HOPE says more than 2,000 new seniors have enrolled in the Food for Seniors program since the COVID-19 crisis began, but the group says its lost volunteers because of health concerns and scheduling conflicts.

Now the organization says it urgently needs volunteers to pack and deliver food boxes to seniors.



Focus: HOPE is delivering food boxes in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties, and parts of Lapeer County.

Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old.

You can get more information and sign up at focushope.galaxydigital.com.