A mother is demanding answers after her son was shot by a security guard at his job in Detroit. She says the incident stemmed from a dispute over food delivery.

Harmond Ulmer, 31, worked at Detroit Manufacturing Systems near Davison and the Southfield Freeway. His mother, LaCriesa Banks, said he drove off after he was shot by the security guard Sunday night and crashed into a light pole, where he died.

"He had just got a promotion from a regular team member to a team lead," Banks told FOX 2. "I got a call from his dad about 11:35 (p.m.) saying my son had been shot at the job."

31-year-old Harmond Ulmer

Ulmer allegedly asked his girlfriend to bring him food while he was working. When she came to the front gate, Banks said the security guard refused to let her in.

"The guard told her you don’t work here, you can’t get in," the mother said.

That's when Ulmer drove up to the gate and a verbal argument ensued.

The security guard allegedly then "pulled out a gun (and) shot my son once in the chest," Banks said.

An initial police statement reported that both Ulmer and the guard exchanged gunfire. However, Banks now says Detroit police told the family that Ulmer did not fire his gun – but instead got in his vehicle and left.

"He obviously didn't think he was going to die, but he obviously ran into that light pole and that’s where he died," she said.

Banks added that Ulmer did have a gun for personal safety despite not having a carry permit. The mother acknowledged that her son should not have taken the gun with him to his workplace.

The security guard was taken into custody, according to police.

The third party security company that represents the guard refused to comment on the incident.

Detroit Manufacturing Systems told FOX 2 they are working with police to investigate the shooting.

(Detroit Manufacturing Systems)

The factory has also been in contact with Ulmer's family.

"They prayed with me, they assured me that they are there for me," Banks said, adding that it is her mission now to seek justice for her son.

Directing a message to the security guard, Banks said, "You got to rot in jail and I’m going to make sure that happens."