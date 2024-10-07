Food delivery dispute leads to fatal shooting at Detroit manufacturing plant, family says

A worker is dead after a dispute over food delivery escalated to a shooting at a Detroit manufacturing plant early Monday.

The victim's mother said her son, 31-year-old Harmond Ulmer, asked a friend to bring him food to Detroit Manufacturing Systems near Davison and the Southfield Freeway around midnight.

Ulmer's mother said the friend came to the front gate, but a security guard would not let him in. That's when Ulmer drove up to the gate and there was a dispute before both Ulmer and the guard allegedly exchanged fire. Ulmer was killed.

The security guard is in custody.