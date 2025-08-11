The Brief Ford is building a new affordable electric pickup truck that will cost $30,000 to purchase. The truck is part of a new wave of announcements from the Dearborn automaker, which is also introducing a new universal platform that will support a fleet of electric cars and trucks. The $5 billion investment announcement was made in Kentucky, where the new truck will be assembled.



Ford made a major announcement in its pursuit of selling more affordable, better electric vehicles on Monday.

Dubbing it the company's "Model T" moment, CEO Jim Farley said the company would build a new electric truck on a new assembly deck.

Big picture view:

Ford is building a new pickup truck that marks the beginning of a new era for the automaker as its leadership strives to electrify more of its fleet while keeping costs down for those considering a new vehicle.

When it arrives, it will come in the form of a $30,000 midsize electric pickup truck. It will arrive in 2027, assembled at its Louisville Assembly Plant, and come with a frunk and a bed.

The $5 billion investment also includes a "universal EV platform" which will support a fleet of future electic cars.

Ford's new EV platform

Workers assembling future models will do less "twisting, reaching, and bending" as the company throws out the playbook on how it builds a vehicle.

According to a news release, the company's reimagining of how it builds vehicles includes making it easier on those working in assembly plants. The goal is to make it cheaper, easier, and faster to put together cars and trucks.

Dig deeper:

While the new affordable electric truck headlined Ford's announcement, the company spent more time on its retooling of the assembly line. The change will make it cheaper and quicker to put a car or truck together.

Farley called it a "Model T moment" because it represents a monumental shift in how a car is put together.

Anchoring that change is its new EV platform. The company said the platform:

20% fewer parts in the vehicle

40% fewer workstations at the plant

15% faster assembly line.

The next fleet will use lithium-ion phosphate prismatic batteries, which are smaller than current batteries and a lot lighter.

The company plans to assemble its future models in three parts: the front, the rear, and then the structural battery. The vehicle itself will be combined with the platform, which will be assembled with the seats, consoles, and carpeting.

This will take place through an "assembly tree," which is the company's evolution from the assembly line.