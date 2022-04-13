Ford CEO teases F-150 Lightning reveal date
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford's chief executive posted a not-so-cryptic tweet Wednesday morning.
"It's time," read CEO Jim Farley's post.
If the lightning bolts that accompanied the post didn't indicate the obvious, the image beneath certainly did: "F-150 Lightning Strikes."
The reveal of one of Ford's biggest electric vehicle announcements in its EV history will arrive on April 26.
The added link takes viewers to a countdown to launch the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck and the company's best-selling model.
While electric vehicles still make up a tiny percentage of cars sold in the U.S., many experts believe it's the production of well-known models like Ford's pickup truck that will be necessary if battery-powered cars are to gain traction in the market.
It's likely a reason that President Joe Biden was so excited when he took the new truck for a spin.
"This sucker's quick," he said during the test drive.
In addition to the reveal date, the prices of the models were also listed on Ford's website:
- F-150 Lightning Pro will start at $39,974
- F-150 Lightning XLT will start at $52,974
- F-150 Lightning Lariat will start at $67,474
- F-150 Lightning Platinum will start at $90,774