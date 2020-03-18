Ford closing part of Wayne Mich. Assembly Plant after worker tests positive for Covid-19

article

Ford Motor Company is temporarily closing its final assembly building at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Ford made the announcement Wednesday and said the building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and one that’s had direct contact with that employee will be told to self-quarantine and get medical attention.

This the second auto plant to halt suspension in the metro Detroit area amid the coronavirus emergency. Earlier on Wednesday, FCA also announced it was closing its plant in Sterling Heights after a worker there also tested positive.

Tensions are growing among autoworkers for the Big Three, as all auto makers have refused thus far to shut down their plants amid the coronavirus emergency.

Cases in Michigan as of Wednesday morning are at 65, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said gatherings need to be limited to 50 people or less. Yet thousands are still working among each other at the Big Three factories.

Tuesday night, the UAW met with executives from the Big Three to discuss their options.

During that meeting, the UAW and the big three automakers agreed not to close manufacturing plants in exchange for new safety measures and an increase in adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace.

The agreement also includes rotating partial shutdowns of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of those facilities and equipment between shifts.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.