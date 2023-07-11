Ford executive accused of threatening wife with butane torch during assault

article

A Ford executive is accused of assaulting his wife and threatening her with a butane torch after telling her he was going to light her expensive purses on fire, police said.

The alleged domestic violence incident happened Saturday at the home Franck Louis-Victor, who is the CEO of Ford Next and the vice president of the automaker's New Businesses Platform, shares with his wife in the 100 block of Vorn Lane in Bloomfield Township.

Louis-Victor allegedly threatened to burn two of the victim's purses, which are each worth about $10,000, with a butane torch. When the victim took the purses away, Louis-Victor is accused of turning toward her and saying he would hurt her if he couldn't damage the purses.

Police say he also slapped and headbutted the victim and struck her with a Google Hub smart screen, causing a laceration under her eye. The victim was treated at a hospital for that injury.

According to police, Louis-Victor was arrested after giving statements that supported what the victim told officers.

Louis-Victor is charged with felonious assault and arson-preparation to burn. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.