Ford Field will not host college football bowl game in 2026

article

The Brief The Motor City Bowl started at the Silverdome in 1997 and featured Randy Moss and Marshall. After moving to Ford Field once it opened in 2002, it went through 3 other name changes. Ford Field announced Tuesday it will no longer be hosting a bowl in 2026.



College football bowl games at Ford Field look like a thing of the past.

Dig deeper:

The GameAbove Sports Bowl partnership has ended with the facility, which released a social media statement Tuesday saying it was done hosting a bowl.

"We can confirm that we will not host a bowl game at Ford Field in 2026," said the Ford Field account on X, formerly Twitter. "With the end of our current naming rights partnership, we felt this was the right time to adjust our focus to invest in sports at all levels and other entertainment events.

"We would like to thank everyone who made the bowl games a success, especially you the fans."

The bowl game carried a $2 million payout and had MAC and Big 10 ties. The Big 10 tie-in replaced the ACC tie-in which the game featured from 2014 to 2019.

Last year, Central Michigan defeated Northwestern 25-7 in what would be the last GameAbove Sports Bowl.

That does not mean Ford Field will stop hosting post-season college football altogether.

The facility is the longtime home of the Mid-American Conference championship ever since 2004.

The GameAbove Sports Bowl was the presenting sponsor the past two seasons, replacing the longtime sponsor the Quick Lane Bowl which began in 2014.

From 2009 to 2013 the game was named the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, replacing The Motor City Bowl, which started at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1997 until Ford Field opened in 2002.