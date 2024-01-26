Ford Field gets 4 large screens for Lions vs. 49ers watch party

The home team may be away this weekend – but the seats at Ford Field will still be packed with Lions – hopeful for what’s being billed as the ultimate NFC Championship watch party.

"The excitement is palpable. You can feel it in the air," said Emily Griffin, the Lions' marketing chief.

Griffin gave FOX 2 a look behind the scenes as crews set up for the "All Grit Watch Party" in Ford Field. There are now four enormous screens on the field to catch every moment of the Sunday game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Our fans are the best fans in the NFL. They’ve supported us all season," Griffin said. "They’ve made Ford Field a formidable place to play."

And now it has been turned into an exceptional place to witness all the action of the away game.

"Tickets sold out unbelievably fast. We made an offer to our Lions Loyal Members, our season ticket holders, and then opened it up to the public," she said. "After just a few hours, 34,000 tickets sold."

All Grit –all the time– inside and outside the stadium.

"I’m feeling great man with my handprints in the Honolulu Blue," said E.J. Busch, a local artist.

FOX 2 found Busch painting the storefront of the Brass Rail Pizza Bar downtown for the big game.

"You got the 'Let's Go Lions' – (with a) spiraling ‘O’ for the ‘Go’ because we’re going crazy for them," he said. "It pulls you right in. I got this football in motion. I’m probably going to do the motion marks or probably a fiery blue flame, I’m pondering (that) right now."

The energy in the city is like "never before, and it’s only getting better every Sunday," Busch said. "It’s only been getting better."

While the Ford Field watch party has sold out, resale tickets are available on StubHub.