Ford Field taking walk-ins and offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Ford Field will only offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second dose shots from Pfizer as it reaches the final two weeks of operation as a mass vaccine site.

Beginning Tuesday and extending through May 17, anyone who signs up for an appointment through the federally managed center will receive the one-shot vaccine since it won't be running for any scheduled second doses by then.

Ford Field is also accepting walk-ins beginning today, however, people are still encouraged to schedule an appointment to avoid potential crowding. Text EndCOVID to 75049 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 to schedule an appointment. The hotline also has resources for people who need a ride to their vaccine.

The center has been running from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day since the beginning of April.

Walk-ins should enter Ford Field through Gate G. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Free parking is available at 1902 St. Antoine.

According to a release last week, 229,184 people received a vaccine at Ford Field, which is the country's first FEMA-operated facility designed to streamline inoculation.

So far, more than 50% of the state's adult population has gotten their first shot, which narrows the gap the government has set on achieving herd immunity and its four vaccine milestones for reopening. The state will need to get to 70% protection before it lifts the health department lifts its mask mandate and epidemic orders.