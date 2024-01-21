Ford Field to host Lions NFC championship game watch party

Ford Field will be hosting the Detroit Lions NFC championship game watch party next week.

The Detroit Lions will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship in San Francisco.

According to the Lions, the game will be shown on all video boards as well as display screens on the field at Ford Field. A portion of all proceeds from this event will support the Detroit Lions Foundation for Youth & High School Sports.

Doors will open at 5:00 PM and tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Mon, 22 Jan 2024 at 03:00 PM.