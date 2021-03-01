Ford Field transformed into COVID-19 vaccination clinic for hundreds of teachers

It's typically the home of the Detroit Lions but on Monday, Ford Field's maximum capacity of tens of thousands was hosting significantly fewer as it was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for educators.

Meijer and the Michigan Education Special Services Association scheduled 2,600 educational employees who still needed a vaccine to get one on Monday at Ford Field.

The appointment-only, pre-registration event filled up quickly as teachers try to get the coveted COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers like Celia Licht, who teaches K-8 Physical Education, have been trying to get one for a while before finally securing one at the vaccination clinic.

"I was having trouble getting an appointment," said Licht. "I registered right away, I was able to get in, I came down here. It was such smooth sailing."

The clinic was an opportunity for educators and school staff in Metro Detroit to get vaccinated as Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushes to get all schools in the state to offer at least some in-person learning by Monday.

"Today we are excited to bring vaccination event to almost 2,600 educators here in Southeast Michigan," said Meijer Director of Pharmacy Operations Shawn Wilt.

Meijer pharmacists or technicians met with the teachers and then gave them their doses. Teachers including Clarkston School's Kara Lomazov, who admits she was hesitant about getting vaccinated but made an appointment anyway as she hopes to get things back on track.

"That lady was so good didn’t even know she did it, she put the Band-Aid on and said ok, you're done," she said. "To get back to somewhat of normalcy, that’s all we want."

Ford Field and The Detroit Lions are also pushing to get things back to normal

"We hope to have fans here in the stadium in the fall but even more importantly we hope to support our community and make sure everyone is safe and healthy," said Detroit Lions Senior Director of Community Relations Jen McCollum.

As this vaccination clinic continues Meijer believes it’s crucial to bring the vaccine to the community.

"We want to be convenient so patients have no obstacles to getting their vaccine. In many cases, that is right at their local Meijer, where they're shopping, and other times it at events like this where they can get in and out quick," said Wilt.