Ford, GM asks much of global workforce to start working from home amid coronavirus

Ford Motor Company and General Motors said Friday they're asking much of their global workforce to work remotely from home until further notice amid the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Ford announced the policy, which does not include hourly factory workers, in a conference call on Friday, saying that they are doing everything possible to keep workers safe and the factory lines moving. The companies will respond accordingly if any factory worker tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

GM's policy is similar in nature, according to a press release from the company. GM instructed salary employees to speak directly with their manager about what the policy means for them.

Both companies say this does not apply to the team in China, which has had existing protocols in place. Ford indicated that Chinese workers are going back to the offices.

Fiat Chrysler has not yet said if they've made such policy.

The two auto companies are among dozens of businesses that are beginning to ask employees to work remotely amid the worldwide pandemic.

In Michigan, where both companies are headquartered, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Thursday night that all public, private, and boarding schools and their buildings are to shut down for three weeks, starting Monday, May 16.