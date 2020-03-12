Gov. Whitmer announces statewide closure of all K-12 schools until April 5

LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that in order to slow the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan, she is ordering the closure of all K-12 school buildings, public, private, and boarding, to students starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6.



As of tonight, the number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan is 12. Whitmer is expected to speak at 11 p.m. Watch it below or mobile users go here.

"I am ordering the closure of all k-12 school buildings in Michigan for three weeks starting Monday March 16 until Sunday, April 5. This is not a decision that I make lightly. A lot of districts have taken action and already closed themselves. This we feel is a necessary step to protect kids, and teachers and families and our overall public health," Whitmer said in a press conference. "I believe school employees should continue to get paid though schools are still in session.

"I know this will be a tough time for our parents and educators. I urge businesses to do everything they can to support employees at this time. Some parents will need to stay home with their children, not every parent will be able to do so. Not every parent has paid leave but I think they should. Some businesses must step up and provide help if their employees need it.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure our families have the support they need during school building closures. We are working with our local school districts to provide guidance and help children who need it access food during this time. Our number one priority is keeping our families safe and healthy and mitigating the spread of this virus.

"Please do your part, make smart choices during this time. Even if you are healthy and feel asymptomatic, you can, unknowingly, be carrying and spreading the virus. Assume that you are, and take these orders seriously, to keep yourself and your loved ones, your co-workers and people at risk of serious illness (safe). There are easy things that everyone of us can do to lower risk in our state.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water and vigorously scrub them for 20 seconds. Practice touching your face less often. Replace handshakes with elbow bumps and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Governors across the country, including Mike DeWine (R-OH), Andy Beshear (D-KY), and Larry Hogan (R-MD), have taken similar steps to close schools and ensure the protection of children and families in their states.



“Closing our school buildings is the smart thing and the right thing to do for the public’s health,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. I will continue to work with Governor Whitmer and our four COVID-19 task forces to ensure we protect our children, our families, and our communities.”



Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath



The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.



Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

