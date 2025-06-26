The Brief Ford has put out a do-not-drive order for owners of some of the automaker's flagship F-150 truck. Brake issues reported in several Ford Super Duty trucks must be fixed, the company alerted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The order impacts thousands of trucks.



Ford has issued a do-not-drive order to owners of various 2025 Super Duty pickup trucks over a brake issue.

Owners of the truck are advised not to drive the vehicles until they have been repaired, according to an NHTSA summary.

By the numbers:

Ford has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 2,345 units of its Super Duty truck models have a hydraulic brake problem.

The issue could lead to a sudden loss of brake function, leading to a crash.

According to a summary posted on the NHTSA's website, the affected models include: F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, and F-550s Super Duty models.

Dig deeper:

According to the summary on NHTSA's website, a spring within the braking system may not have been installed.

This can lead to the pushrod disconnecting from the brake pedal, leading to a loss of function.

"As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirement of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard," the summary reads.

What you can do:

Owners should not drive any of these vehicles until they are repaired.

Dealers can inspect and repair the brake pedal system free of charge. Letters were issued to owners on June 20. They can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332.

