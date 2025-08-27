Ford pickup trucks recalled for broken display panel

The Brief Ford is recalling more than 355,000 F-150 models because of a broken display panel. The issue can cause a driver's speed to not display, causing an increased risk of crashing. It includes new Super Duty models released this year.



Ford is recalling more than 350,000 pickup trucks due to issues with the display on their instrument panels.

The recall is for five different F-150 models made this year.

What we know:

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall order for 355,656 F-150 pickup trucks due to problems with its instrument panel.

Models include the 2025 F-150 as well as four super duty models made for the 2025 and 2026 year.

According to a notice posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the panel may fail to start up when the vehicle turns on. That could lead to information like warning lights and vehicle speed not showing up.

If so, there's an increased risk of a crash.

F-150 recall

The affected models include:

Ford F-150 - 2025

Ford F-250 SD - 2025-2026

Ford F-350 SD - 2025-2026

Ford F-450 SD - 2025-2026

Ford F-550 SD - 2025-2026

What you can do:

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information. The recall notice is 25S88.

Notification letters will be sent on Sept. 2.