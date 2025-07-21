The Brief Ford has recalled almost 700,000 Escape and Bronco Sport vehicle models amid concerns of a fuel injector cracking. The issue leads to an increased risk of a fire due to fluid leaking into the engine. The recall pertains to Escape models built between 2020-2022 and Bronco Sport models built from 2021-2024.



Ford has issued a recall for hundreds of thousands of Escape and Bronco Sport models.

The recall notice warns of an increased fire risk due to cracking on a fuel injector.

By the numbers:

Ford has announced a vehicle recall for nearly 700,000 Escape and Bronco Sport models due to issues around a cracking fuel injector that could leak fluid into the engine.

The recall pertains to the 2020-2022 Escape models and 2021-2024 Bronco Sport models.

Ford recalls Escapes and Bronco Sports

Dig deeper:

Approximately 694,271 Ford vehicles are part of a recall order submitted to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

A fuel leak concern increases the risk of a fire due to fuel leaking into the engine or near exhaust components.

The recall was issued on July 14 and pertains to the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport models built during the past four years.

According to the recall order, vehicles equipped with a 1.5L engine contain an injector that can crack.

A solution:

While Ford works on a remedy, there is an interim repair available through dealers that can update the engine control software for free.

Notification letters will be sent to owners about the safety risk on Aug. 18, 2025. Once the remedy is available, another letter will be issued.

Owners can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332.

The recall number is 25S76.

