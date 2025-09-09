Ford recalling almost 1.5M vehicles in US for rear view camera issue

The Brief The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall due to a backup camera problem. A blank or distorted image appears on the display screen while the vehicle is in reverse. Vehicles possibly impacted are from model years 2015 to 2019, listed below.



Ford Motor Co. is recalling almost 1.5 million US vehicles due to a rear backup camera issue.

The backstory:

The recall is due to the rearview camera showing a blank or distorted image on the center display screen while the vehicle is in reverse, which can reduce or distort the driver’s view of what’s behind the car, increasing the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday in its safety recall report that Ford is aware of 18 accidents and no injuries related to the camera issue.

The recall includes vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of the:

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln MKC

Mustang

Ranger

Transit

Transit Connect

Econoline

Edge

Expedition

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

F-550 SD

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that vehicle owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rearview camera inspected and replaced, if necessary, for no charge.