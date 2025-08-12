Ford recalls 100k+ F-150 models due to problematic rear axle bolt

The Brief Ford is recalling more than a hundred thousand F-150s over an axle issue on models with a specific towing package. A bolt on the axle can grow fatigued, causing damage to the area in the vehicle. The recall pertains to models assembled between 2023-2025.



Ford has recalled more than a hundred thousand pickup trucks over an axle issue.

The F-150 models part of the recall include those assembled between 2023 and 2025.

Big picture view:

Ford is recalling approximately 103,174 F-150s due to a problematic bolt on the rear axle that can grow fatigued and break.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall on Aug. 8. It pertains to F-150 models built between 2023 and 2025.

Anyone who owns the pickup truck can take it into a dealer to replace the components on the left and right side of the rear axle for free.

Notification letters will be delivered by mail to owners beginning next week.

Dig deeper:

According to the NHTSA, the problematic piece is part of F-150s that are equipped with a specific towing package that uses a three-quarter float axle design.

"The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines," the recall notice said.

If that happens, it can cause vehicle rollaways while they are in park without the parking brake engaged. It can also cause a loss of power, which increases the risk of a crash.

What you can do:

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information. The recall notice is 25S82.