Ford to provide free Fast Charging Adapters to eligible Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning owners

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the US and Canada will be receiving complimentary Fast Charging Adapters to access Tesla Superchargers.

The announcement came Wednesday by Ford Motor Company, saying that by adding Tesla chargers across the US and Canada to the BlueOval Charge Network, which it says more than doubles the amount of fast chargers available.

According to Ford, eligible owners can reserve the complimentary adapters starting this spring.

"This is our way of saying thank you! We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we're excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network," said CEO Jim Farley.

On X Farley explained the BlueOval Charge Network.

"We work with multiple public charging companies so Ford customers can charge at lots of different charging stations and the built-in nav adds chargers to your route. All managed through the FordPass app," he said. "So you can pay for charging via one app and one account. 100,000+ chargers and growing."