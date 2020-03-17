Ford worker with coronavirus has not been at work, coworkers not at risk

Ford announced Tuesday that an employee in one of its admin building has been diagnosed with coronavirus but has not been at work since being exposed to the virus and has not exposed anyone at Ford to the virus.

Ford told FOX 2 on Tuesday that an employee who works in building 5 was confirmed to be positive with the virus. The employee works in the Dearborn engineering campus but has not been at work since before being exposed to the virus.

Ford spokesperson Hallie Robinson said all employees from that building have been working from home since the employee was exposed.

Robinson said they don't believe any other employees have been exposed. She also said the employee had been working at home for several days before being diagnosed.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

As of Monday night, the state of Michigan has confirmed there are 54 cases, most of which are in Oakland and Wayne Counties.

Since the first round of confirmations on March 10, the COVID-19 virus has spread to 12 counties, stretching from almost every county in southeast Michigan up to the state's northern half of the lower peninsula.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Advertisement

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, General Motors said an employee at GM's Cole Engineering Center in Warren tested positive.

GM said its medical team is working to speak with coworkers who may have had direct contact with that employee, and they'll be told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

We're tracking the coronavirus as spreads through Michigan. There are currently 54 cases of the virus in the state. Track it with the map below. App users can click on the map here.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.