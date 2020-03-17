Employee at GM's Cole Engineering Center in Warren tests positive for Covid-19

General Motors said Tuesday that an employee who works at the Cole Engineering Center in Warren has tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19.

"We have been in contact with the family and put our emergency response plan into action, building on the preventive measures we have already taken, which include directing employees at the Cole Technical Center and other sites to work remotely if possible," GM said in a press release.

GM said its medical team is working to speak with coworkers who may have had direct contact with that employee, and they'll be told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

GM says they've also been in contact with public health officials and we have moved quickly to deep clean and disinfect work and common areas at the site.

"Going forward, we will continue to take aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep families safe," the release also said.

Many workers have shared frustrations that plants for The Big Three are still open during the coronavirus state of emergency. Meanwhile, Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have all told some of its global workforce to work from home.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

