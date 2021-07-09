Forecast for the weekend pleasant with possible rain Sunday

Here's the weekly forecast.

Beautiful weather Friday will give way to another low temperature, low humidity day Saturday as high-pressure shifts slightly east.

For some, Saturday is a perfect weather day with a high near 78 degrees; 6 degrees shy of the norm. We'll hold on to temperatures in the 70s again Sunday, possibly even a little cooler (76) with one exception: Rain will move in Sunday, courtesy of an approaching area of low pressure along with a warm front.

This system approaches from the south, so if you're watching us from Adrian, Monroe, Ypsilanti, Flat Rock, you may have rain impact your Sunday.

No worries if you're vacationing or visiting up north; the bulk of the rain will remain south of the city.

Sunday starts a rainy period. There are chances for rain each day through Friday as the same Low-pressure system moves slowly east along the front.

Humidity levels increase and so the temperatures beginning Monday. We reach 80 again and stay in the 80s for the remainder of the week, holding on to the threat of rain each day with rain chances tapering off by Friday afternoon.