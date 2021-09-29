Expand / Collapse search

Foreigner concert at Fox Theatre rescheduled in October, won't feature orchestra

By Jack Nissen
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 18: Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform at Ryman Auditorium on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Foreigner's concert at the Fox Theatre has been rescheduled for a different date in October.

Tickets sold for the band's event on Oct. 11 will now be accepted for a rescheduled show on Oct. 14.

Additionally, what was originally advertised as Foreigner The Hits Orchestral will now only feature the band without the orchestra.

Tickets scheduled for the original date will be honored for the Oct. 14 show. 

Anyone who is unable to attend will have 30 days to request a refund.