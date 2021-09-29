Foreigner concert at Fox Theatre rescheduled in October, won't feature orchestra

article

Foreigner's concert at the Fox Theatre has been rescheduled for a different date in October.

Tickets sold for the band's event on Oct. 11 will now be accepted for a rescheduled show on Oct. 14.

Additionally, what was originally advertised as Foreigner The Hits Orchestral will now only feature the band without the orchestra.

Tickets scheduled for the original date will be honored for the Oct. 14 show.

Advertisement

Anyone who is unable to attend will have 30 days to request a refund.