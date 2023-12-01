Foreigner, Styx playing two Michigan shows during farewell tour

article

Two classic rock bands will play their final tour next year with at least two concerts scheduled for Michigan in the 2024 summer.

Styx and Foreigner will perform in Grand Rapids on June 11 and then in metro Detroit four days later at Pine Knob Music Theatre to kick off three months of their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour’, which will include John Waite - a British rock singer from the same era.

Foreigner's farewell tour was first announced in 2022 and was scheduled for two legs over two years. The first leg was during the 2023 summer and included no Michigan visits, making next summer's circuit the last chance to see them in Michigan.

The general public will get their first chance to buy tickets to the show at Pine Knob in Clarkston on Dec. 8. You can purchase the tickets through Live Nation here. They'll go on sale at 10 a.m., though fans should log onto the website a few minutes before just to ensure the best chance for snagging tickets.

MORE: Hall and Oates lawsuit: New court filing accuses Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal'

Here is the tour's schedule next year: