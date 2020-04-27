Forgotten Harvest food bank sees greater need than ever due to pandemic

Many Detroit area families are wondering where their next meal is coming from. And due to the coronavirus crisis, so many are getting laid off or taking pay cuts.

And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order has now been extended to at least May 15.

Forgotten Harvest has set up dozens of mobile pantries across the area all week from Detroit to Romulus, from Livonia to Wixom.

"It's a humbling thing to come ask for food," said Katie Miller, Liberty Family Outreach.

"This public health crisis has exacerbated the need for food in the area," said Hank Wolfe Rodriguez, Forgotten Harvest.

Volunteers from local churches are partnering with Forgotten Harvest food bank and handed out hundreds of 30 to 40 pound boxes of food Monday - enough to feed a family of four for about a week.



In Pontiac cars lined up outside United Shore as volunteers from Christ Church Cranbrook handed out potatoes, chicken, baby food, canned goods and more.



"They have stepped up in an incredible way to serve others," said William Danaher, Director of Christ Church Cranbrook.

In Warren cars lined up before 8 a.m. outside City Hall.

"We want people to know we care about them and we love them and we're here to help them," said Miller.



Along with laundry and dish soap, food like ham, cereal and eggs, were packed into hundreds of trunks.



"Hunger is an issue and it has been for a long time, but this is something I hadn't expected," Miller said. "I'll be honest, I got in my car and pulled away and parked to the side. I had to cry for a moment because I was overwhelmed with how many people (were here)."

Miller says they usually feed about 350 families every Monday. But this Monday they have served more than 800.

"We had two trucks that were stocked for 750 families and probably about an hour through, I sent them back to get more, because we were going to run out."



The city of Warren is also making sure to get boxes of food to at least 15 homebound families as well.

>>If you would like to learn more or would like to help Forgotten Harvest, go to www.forgottenharvest.org/COVID19/

"The people we've served today have been the nicest people, the most grateful people," Miller said.



"I have a 5-year-old, an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old,” said one woman picking up food. "I think this is absolutely amazing. I think it's a blessing."