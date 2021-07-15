Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he has 'an important announcement' next week

Could the announcement about a gubernatorial run by Detroit's former police chief run arrive next week?

It's certainly something that James Craig could have alluded to during a late-night appearance on Fox News Wednesday.

"I have an important announcement for Michigan's future, and I promise you I'm going to do it on your show next week," said Craig, who was speaking with Tucker Carlson.

Craig did not elaborate on what his "important announcement" would be. But since the former chief's retirement from law enforcement on June 1, speculation about a career in politics has swirled around Craig and the Republican Party.

Rumors about a run for governor have gone hand in hand with the direction the GOP plans to take in the coming years. Experts agree Craig would be an early frontrunner for the party's nomination.

Several other candidates with smaller profiles in the political landscape have already announced a run for governor. However, party officials have been excited about the possibility of a Black police chief from Detroit taking on incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Few established figures in the party had expressed an interest in running before Craig.

So far, the candidates that have announced plans to run for the nomination include Tudor Dixon who is a conservative cable TV commentator, Garrett Soldano, a Kalamazoo chiropractor, Austin Chenge, a west Michigan businessman and army veteran, Ralph Rebandt, a pastor in Oakland County, Bob Scott, a Livingston County teacher, and Ryan Kelley, an Ottawa County real estate agent.